Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,182 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 300,091 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $146,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $288,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 722.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,346 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $171,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,724 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,315.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,935 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $167,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $373,023,000 after buying an additional 979,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $2,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $995,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,043.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,192 shares of company stock valued at $26,824,170. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $138.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Argus raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.63 and a 12 month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.