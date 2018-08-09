Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

ESIO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,918,000 after acquiring an additional 131,992 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries in the first quarter worth $13,564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 53.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 163,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 207.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 340,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 229,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESIO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Electro Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.64 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 35.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

