ECN Capital (ECN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.20 to C$5.60 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.09.

ECN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.56. The company had a trading volume of 106,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,940. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.00 million.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

