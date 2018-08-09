Echostar (SATS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $525.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.50 million.

Echostar traded up $0.98, hitting $48.72, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 4,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,476. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,151.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

