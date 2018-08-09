EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $418,214.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EchoLink

EchoLink’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

