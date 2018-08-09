eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $543,547,000 after acquiring an additional 247,719 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in eBay by 9.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,498,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,963,000 after purchasing an additional 733,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 676.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,411,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585,174 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,840,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $235,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $158,761,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,512. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay opened at $33.78 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.