Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.45

Media headlines about Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) have trended positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 48.1471909992086 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 52,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,416. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

