Eastman Chemical (EMN) Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,547 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.25% of Eastman Chemical worth $34,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,737. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at $19,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

