East West Bancorp (EWBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

East West Bancorp opened at $65.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $25,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,375.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $401,719.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,571,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,298 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,450,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,719,000 after purchasing an additional 683,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,802,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

