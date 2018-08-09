East West Bancorp (EWBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.
East West Bancorp opened at $65.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $25,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,375.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $401,719.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,571,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,298 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,450,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,719,000 after purchasing an additional 683,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,802,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
