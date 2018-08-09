Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Given a $13.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,315. The company has a market cap of $620.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.79%. analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 511.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 76,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

