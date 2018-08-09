EAM Investors LLC Trims Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $21,135,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $80,488,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock worth $104,527,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $191.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $244.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 1.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

