EAM Investors LLC Invests $4 Million in Onespan Inc (OSPN) Stock

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 203,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $265,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $415,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $2,508,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $1,792,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan opened at $17.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Onespan had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.