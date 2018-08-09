EAM Investors LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 664,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. Glu Mobile accounts for approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,295,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,490 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLUU opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

