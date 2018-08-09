EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Town Sports International by 12,229.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Town Sports International by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 627,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 269,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Town Sports International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Town Sports International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Town Sports International from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 35,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $360,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,545.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $32,549.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,503,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,439,996.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLUB stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Town Sports International Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

