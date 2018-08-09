EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 124,826 Funko Inc (FNKO)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Funko comprises 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of Funko opened at $19.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Funko Inc has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

