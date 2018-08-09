Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Holdings Cut by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,749 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

EXP opened at $99.08 on Thursday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,500 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

