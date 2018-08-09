Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,040. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 240,744 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

