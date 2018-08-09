E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.45 ($10.98). The stock had a trading volume of 10,502,541 shares. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

