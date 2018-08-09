E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.45 ($10.98). The stock had a trading volume of 10,502,541 shares. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.ON SE Common Stock

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

