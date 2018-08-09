Dystem (DTEM) Market Cap Hits $288,835.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $288,835.00 and $3,046.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dystem has traded flat against the US dollar. One Dystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019675 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010866 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001400 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 1,785,371 coins and its circulating supply is 1,487,022 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

