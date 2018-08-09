Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dynavax Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.3610097142753 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.29. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.83.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1094.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

