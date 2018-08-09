DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,444,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $84,760,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 378.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,874,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,117,000 after purchasing an additional 860,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,318,000 after purchasing an additional 680,612 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology to $126.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of DXC Technology opened at $87.08 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $291,312.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

