Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 80,467 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 80,467 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

FCX opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.