Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 11,620,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,674,000 after buying an additional 821,751 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 120.5% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,493,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 815,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 741,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 443.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 713,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,422,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $246,595,000 after purchasing an additional 556,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.62 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Antero Resources opened at $18.78 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.78 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

