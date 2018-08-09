Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,341 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNB opened at $122.80 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 10.64%. equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.5225 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

