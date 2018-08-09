Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,306 shares of company stock worth $488,849. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

