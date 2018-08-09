DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DTF Tax Free Income opened at $13.13 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. DTF Tax Free Income has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

There is no company description available for Duff & Phelps Tax-free Income.

