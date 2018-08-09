Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (DHF)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund also seeks capital growth as a secondary objective, to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking high current income.

