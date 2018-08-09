DPW Holdings Inc (DPW) Short Interest Update

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,019,595 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 13th total of 7,850,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,766,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 691,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.09% of DPW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DPW alerts:

Shares of DPW traded up $0.01, reaching $0.46, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 820,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,675. DPW has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. DPW had a negative net margin of 64.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.15%.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.