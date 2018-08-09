DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 652.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DowDuPont opened at $67.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.