Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 38,558.3% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,700 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $296,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

DEI stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.12 million. research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

