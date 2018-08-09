Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,932,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,972,000 after purchasing an additional 374,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,338,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,322,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,378,000 after purchasing an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $296,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.12 million. research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

