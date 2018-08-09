Dougherty & Co Comments on Axon Enterprise Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report issued on Monday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAXN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Axon Enterprise opened at $59.78 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.41, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $152,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,443.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,694. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

