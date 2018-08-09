Dorel Industries Inc Class B (DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries Inc Class B (TSE:DII.B) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DII.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries Inc Class B from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “hold ? reduce” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries Inc Class B to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Dorel Industries Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “hold ? sell” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.60.

Dorel Industries Inc Class B stock opened at C$26.03 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries Inc Class B has a one year low of C$26.90 and a one year high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

