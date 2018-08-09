DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $3,494.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

