Donta L. Wilson Sells 3,018 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT) Stock

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BB&T opened at $52.01 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

BBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Edward Jones upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, FIG Partners cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in BB&T by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 185,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 146,844 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T in the first quarter valued at $1,502,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BB&T by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 6,829,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

