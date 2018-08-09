Dominion Energy (D) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, shares of Dominion Energy have outperformed the industry. Dominion Energy’s Cove Point Liquefaction project have started operation and is contributing as per expectation. Dominion Energy is benefiting from its regulated growth projects and synergies from Questar’s acquisition. The company’s expansion of electric transmission, natural gas facilities and midstream assets are strong positives. Its merger deal with SCANA received FERC Nod and is going to be immediately accretive to earnings of the company. However, any delay in ongoing capital projects could adversely impact profitability of the company. Reduction in solar investment tax credits and share dilution may affect its future results. The company and its gas unit’s dependency upon third-party producers for natural gas supply increases risk.”

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 58,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,074,661,000 after buying an additional 565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,145,000 after buying an additional 7,397,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,516,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,590,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,839,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,572,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,742,000 after buying an additional 97,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.