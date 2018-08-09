Dollarama Inc (DOL) Receives C$149.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$149.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOL. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$167.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$152.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$46.98. 850,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,674. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$39.55 and a 52-week high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$756.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$762.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 48,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.07, for a total value of C$7,203,360.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total value of C$2,058,854.40.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

