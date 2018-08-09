Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.76.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

