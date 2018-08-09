Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000.

TIP stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

