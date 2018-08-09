Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $102.81 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

