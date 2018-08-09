Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.