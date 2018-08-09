DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to rate Discovery stock Hold. Discovery Communications reported tepid underlying growth trends for 2Q18 with company-wide revenues were up +1% with adjusted OIBDA up +5%, both on a pro forma basis. Results were below our expectations, although these figures were in-line with StreetAccount consensus. Pro forma domestic ad revenues and distribution revenues were each only +1% during the quarter. Digital offerings were called out as supporting growth, indicating worse results for traditional TV- related ad revenue. Distribution revenues were impacted by subscriber losses, which the company characterized as continuing to decline by -5% (including a -3% decline for fully distributed networks). US Networks’ domestic OIBDA grew by +1% on pro forma combined basis.””

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DISCA. ValuEngine raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone acquired 1,407,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $44,747,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 30.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 830.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,050 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $23,579,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 409.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 598,620 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

