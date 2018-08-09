Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $2,153,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,798 shares in the company, valued at $89,076,888.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,174 shares of company stock worth $5,138,244. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

