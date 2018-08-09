DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Digital Realty have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s second-quarter 2018 core FFO per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Operating revenues marked an impressive 33.4% year-over-year rise. Also, Digital Realty raised its 2018 core FFO per share outlook. Notably, solid fundamentals of the data-center market offer scope to the company to ride on the growth curve through accretive acquisitions and development efforts. The company also focuses on maintaining an investment grade balance sheet, enjoys ample liquidity and has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. Nevertheless, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to continue in the upcoming period. Moreover, the company has a substantial debt burden and hence rate hike adds to its woes.”

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $766,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

