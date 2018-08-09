Digital Credits Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DGCS)

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Digital Credits has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Credits has a market cap of $2,762.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015532 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00347833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00193796 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.63 or 0.07948839 BTC.

About Digital Credits

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit . Digital Credits’ official website is dcredits.com

Buying and Selling Digital Credits

Digital Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

