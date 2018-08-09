DigiFinexToken Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DigiFinexToken (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. DigiFinexToken has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.43 million worth of DigiFinexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiFinexToken has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One DigiFinexToken token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00011087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiFinexToken alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006648 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000226 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DigiFinexToken

DigiFinexToken (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DigiFinexToken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigiFinexToken is www.digifinex.com/notice . DigiFinexToken’s official Twitter account is @Draftcoin . DigiFinexToken’s official website is www.digifinex.com

Buying and Selling DigiFinexToken

DigiFinexToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiFinexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiFinexToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiFinexToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiFinexToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiFinexToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.