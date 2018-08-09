DHT Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

DHT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of -21.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

DHT traded down $0.11, reaching $4.37, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 419,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DHT has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DHT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DHT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

