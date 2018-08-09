DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Position Cut by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $67,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,616,000 after buying an additional 794,175 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 637,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 531,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 67,520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 493,572 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 532,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 350,339 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,492,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $400,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,063. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DexCom to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Shares of DexCom traded up $0.85, hitting $125.20, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,826. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.22 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $127.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

