Devon Energy (DVN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Devon Energy to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 185.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.