Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,051.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, M Partners lifted their price target on Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Devon Energy opened at $42.67 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

